Charles Thomas Crowder III, age 56, better known as “Charlie” or “TomTom”, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on 1-2-25. He fought a short battle to cancer and ultimately left his diagnosis up to the Lord above. Charles was born on 5-3-68 to the late Charles Crowder Jr and Betty Gravley Crowder. Charles was known as a simple man with a kind heart, he was humble and always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He was as stubborn as they come at times, but always sought to the Lord’s word. He enjoyed baseball, writing, and showing his support for the Pulaski County Cougars.

Survivors Include his son, Houston (Hunter) Webb; sisters, Mary (Robert) Ramsey, Dorothy Crowder, Tara Crowder & Patricia Crowder. Charles also leaves behind several aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins who loved him dearly, as well as friends he considered family.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2025 at Open Door Baptist Church, 4576 Miller Lane, Pulaski, VA 24301 with Pastor Kelly Howlett officiating.

