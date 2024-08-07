Charles Vinton Hopkins, Jr., age 92 of Draper passed away Tuesday morning August 6, 2024 at his home with his family. Born June 2, 1932 in Gunton Park, he was the son of the late Charles Vinton Hopkins, Sr. & Emma Collins Hopkins. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 55 years Frances Hagee Hopkins, children Karen, Randy and Timmy Hopkins, four sisters and ten brothers.

Charles was a veteran of the United States Army, serving with the 11th Airborne (Flying Blue Angels), he then retired from Pulaski Furniture after 47 years of service.

He is survived by his

Children – Sue (Gary) Halsey – Mt. Holly, NC, Mike (Jeannie) Hopkins – Dublin, Maria “Reedy” (Craig) Rupe – Pulaski, Sarah (N.R.) Taylor – Wytheville, Casey (Elizabeth) Hopkins – Charlotte, NC

Grandchildren – Sky, Amanda, Breeden, Jordan, Kyle, Makayla and Olivia

Great Grandchildren – Riley, Angel and Eleanor

Brother – Thomas Hopkins – Chester, VA

Sisters-in-law – Connie Huff Hopkins, Nora King Hopkins

Special Niece – Juanita Bourne

Special Great Nieces – Jean, Patty and Jane

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM – Thursday evening August 8, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM – Friday, August 9, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor N.R. Taylor & Pastor Richard Collins officiating. Interment will follow at the Thornspring UMC Cemetery, Dublin.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gunton Park Church of God of Prophecy (134 School Street, Max Meadows, VA 24360).

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the Hopkins Family.