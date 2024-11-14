Cheryl Howard Lyons, age 79 of Dublin, passed away peacefully at her home on November 14, 2024. Born May 13, 1945 in Christiansburg, Virginia she was the daughter of the late William Martin Howard & Gladys (Sally) Teel Karr. She was also preceded in death by her special grandparents, Grover & Irene Teel; special aunt, Lois Teel Eidson; brothers, William Stephen (Steve) Howard and Leonard (Lenny) Jay Karr; and grandson, Brandon Tyler Whitaker.

Cheryl was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, she will be remembered for her dedication to her family and church. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ in Pulaski and Christiansburg.

Cheryl is survived by her

Husband of 61 years – Gerald Cline Lyons – Dublin

Daughters & Sons-in-law – Sherry Lyons (Richard) Whitaker – Greensboro, NC, Karen Lyons (JD) Jones – Dublin

Grandchildren – Brittany Nicole Whitaker – Fairlawn, VA, Zachery Reuben Whitaker – Greensboro, Garrison Michael Thomas – Dublin, Hunter James Thomas – Dublin

Great Grandsons – Brandon Edward Stevens – Fairlawn, Roman Michael Thomas – Dublin

Great Granddaughter – Stella Grace Thoms – Dublin

Brother & Sister-in-law – John (Jakie) & Sharon Karr – Axton, VA

Many cousins, nieces and nephews

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Sunday, November 17, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Minister Eddy Gilpin officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until service time Sunday at the Funeral Home.