Christiansburg Police Arrest Bank Robbery Suspect

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A man is now in custody after robbing a bank in Christiansburg.

At approximately 9 a.m., Jeffrey Wayne Norford, age 56, of Radford, Va. walked into the Truist Bank in Christiansburg and displayed a note demanding money, then exited the bank. Norford did not display a weapon. No one was harmed.

Less than two hours later, Christiansburg Police arrested Norford behind Uptown Mall. He is charged with the following:

2-58 – One count; Felony robbery (unarmed)

2-422 – One count; Felony wearing a mask, hood or other device with intent to conceal identity during commission of a crime

2-178 – One count; Misdemeanor obtaining money, goods or services by false pretenses with intent to defraud

Norford is currently being held at the Montgomery County Jail without bond.

Thank you to the multiple agencies who aided in the response including the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Blacksburg Police Department, Virginia Tech Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

“This incident was resolved quickly thanks to the staff at Truist bank who remained calm and were able to give an accurate description of the suspect, as well as excellent police work from the Christiansburg Police Department (patrol, K9, tactical, investigators, drone) and perhaps most importantly the outstanding level of cooperation between law enforcement agencies in the New River Valley. This is yet another example of how our agencies work together to serve and protect our community,” said Christiansburg Police Chief Ramsey.