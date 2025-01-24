Christopher Roland Selby, age 59, of Elliston, VA passed away December 26th 2024. He was the son of the late Walter M. Selby, Jr. and Barbara L. Nester.

Chris is survived by his life partner, Jeanine Dunlevy, daughter, Bridget Allen, sisters Ami, Melodye and Samantha. Brother Jason. Numerous other relatives, countless friends and loved ones

A memorial gathering is being planned and will be announced. To sign his online guestbook visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home and Crematory, Pulaski is handling the funeral arrangements for the family.