Claire Winchell Dalrymple

December 8, 1941 – March 17, 2024

Claire died peacefully surrounded by family after a three-year struggle with stroke induced dementia.

She was born in Jersey City, New Jersey to the late Clarence and Edith Winchell. She graduated with honors from Hackensack High School and became a charter member of the University of South Florida with a B.A. in math and psychology. She continued her education earning a master’s degree in social work from Catholic University.

Claire lived a life of giving. As a young teenager she worked with Wycliff Missionaries in Mexico. When her parents were injured in a car wreck, she was a candy striper during their stay in the hospital.

She had a lifelong career in social work, starting at a county welfare board, continuing with the New River Community Service Board and ending as a volunteer at a free clinic.

Her main joy was as a stay-at-home mom for 19 years, participation with the children’s 4-H projects, la leche league and home cottage industries. She was an expert sewer, famous for her costumes. She was an avid gardener, raising and preserving vegetables and fruit.

After the children were grown, she and her husband joined the Peace Corps, serving on the island of Solomon in the South Pacific. Claire is survived by her husband, Doug of 60 plus years, three children, Timothy (Susan) Dalrymple, Julia Reed, Virginia (Patrick) Donihoo, six grandchildren, Jacob Dalrymple, Hanna (Albert) Walters, Jeanette Reed, John Donihoo, Maya Donihoo and William Donihoo.

Because many of our relatives and friends tend to be senior citizens or live far away. We will wait until winter is completely over to hold a Celebration of Life.

