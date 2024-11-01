Clarence Junior Ramsey, who loved the biker life and stood above the best by choosing a 1969 Bonneville chopper to ride, died Saturday night October 26, 2024, at the age of 70 in the Lewis Gale, Salem Hospital with his loving wife of 47 years by his side.

Affectionately known as “Bubba” to all who knew him, he was a cowboy and ranch hand on several ranches around Pulaski County. Bubba enjoyed the simple things in life such as playing games on his phone, taking long mountain rides and enjoying good food even though he could not cook. Bubba’s greatest pride and interest was his grandson, Clarence Logan Ramsey.

Born on April 21, 1954, in Rockbridge County, he was raised by his parents Harry Lucas and Julia Elmer Ramsey who precedes him death with his brothers Berley Clark, Elijah “Bounty” Ramsey, Warren “Skip” Ramsey and Billy Ramsey. Also preceding him in death are his sisters Hazel Patterson, Rebecca Gallimore and Cassie Southern as well as his faithful and beloved Doberman, also named Bubba.

In the early seventies, while riding his chopper through Wythe County, he ran out of gas and while looking for a way to fill the gas tank he met the young and lovely Joyce Ann who said, “I do” to him on June 27, 1976, on top of Draper Mountain. Joyce continued that ride with him until his final breath.

In addition to his wife, Joyce, left to cherish his memories is his daughter Julia Collins and her husband Russell as well as their son, Clarance Logan who was Bubbas true pride and joy. Bubba loved his grandson beyond any measure.

Also surviving Bubba are the nieces and nephews that he raised. Frances Marshall (Alex) of Hiwassee, Maliek Banks (Shawnia) of Christiansburg and Matthew Dalton (Stephanie) of Pulaski.

Other survivors include a brother, Glenn Ramsey (Dolly) of Nelson County and sisters, Brenda Ramsey (Breeze) of Dublin, Rhonda Ramsey (Mark Evans) of Buchanan, Priscilla Lilly (Bill) of Little Creek, Lisa Cash of Christiansburg, Connie Lipscomb of Tennessee and Robert Pritchard (David). A host of nieces, nephews and extended family are also left behind to remember him.

A celebration of Bubba’s life will be held during a sunset at a later date. However, the family will welcome visitors at the home during daytime hours.

The family also request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to offset the final expenses.

