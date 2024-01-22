Menu

Clayton Joseph Patnode

Norris Stevens

Clayton Joseph Patnode, 52, formerly of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and most recently from Pulaski passed away suddenly on December 6, 2023. Clayton was born on August 6, 1971, to Donald Lewis Patnode, Jr. and Sharon Ann Patnode. He is predeceased by a sister, Kimberly Barlow.

Clayton was born with serious vision defects that eventually left him blind. Even with this condition, he still took pride in going to work every day and being an asset to the factory or industry he worked for. His inspiration will be missed by many.

Left to cherish the legacy of Clayton, will be his parents, Donald and Sharon Patnode of Pulaski and a stepbrother, Peter Barczynski of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Clayton had 2 cats that he loved dearly, Sweet Pea and Shaggy, plus a loving and devoted dog, Sugar. All of which continue to miss him greatly.

Services will be planned at a later date in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The family is in the care of Norris Funeral Services, Pulaski Chapel. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.stevensfuneralhomepulaski.com

Related Posts

powers_juanita_mcreynolds

Juanita Lynn McReynolds Powers

Juanita Lynn McReynolds Powers, age 60, of Dublin passed away on January 14, 2024, in the Highland Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Dublin. Juanita was born on June 18, 1963, in Campbellsville, Kentucky to the late Jimmy Roger McReynolds and Betty Lou Sparkman. She is al predeceased by a […]

Nancy Jordan

Nancy Jean Jones Jordan

Nancy Jean Jones Jordan, age 85, of Pulaski, Virginia, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2024. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harless and Lucy Jones; her husband’s, Wendell B. Jones Jr., Tom Jordan, and her son, Eric Andrew Jones.   She is survived by her sons, Byron […]

Seagle

Carl Vernon Letner, Sr.

Carl Vernon Letner, Sr., age 79 of Pulaski County, died Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at his residence.  Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski.  www.seaglefuneralhome.com  540-980-1700

Leave a Reply

Let us know what you think of this article!

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.