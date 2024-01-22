Clayton Joseph Patnode, 52, formerly of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and most recently from Pulaski passed away suddenly on December 6, 2023. Clayton was born on August 6, 1971, to Donald Lewis Patnode, Jr. and Sharon Ann Patnode. He is predeceased by a sister, Kimberly Barlow.

Clayton was born with serious vision defects that eventually left him blind. Even with this condition, he still took pride in going to work every day and being an asset to the factory or industry he worked for. His inspiration will be missed by many.

Left to cherish the legacy of Clayton, will be his parents, Donald and Sharon Patnode of Pulaski and a stepbrother, Peter Barczynski of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Clayton had 2 cats that he loved dearly, Sweet Pea and Shaggy, plus a loving and devoted dog, Sugar. All of which continue to miss him greatly.

Services will be planned at a later date in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The family is in the care of Norris Funeral Services, Pulaski Chapel. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.stevensfuneralhomepulaski.com