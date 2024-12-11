Clifford “Cliff” “Kippy” Duane Bryant, 64, of Statesville, passed away Monday, December 9, 2024, at the Gordon Hospice House.

Born in Pulaski County, Virginia, on June 14, 1960, Cliff was the son of the late Franklin Willard Bryant and Laura Duncan Bryant. He was a strong, tall man that loved his entire family dearly. His wife and daughter were his best friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Willard Bryant.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 20 years, Wanda Hager Bryant; daughter, Tyler Bryant; stepson, Roscoe Hager, Jr. (Jamie); grandchildren, Laura Hager, Roscoe Hager, III, James Hager, Harlan Hager, Joseph Hager, Waylan Hager, Wesley Bryant, Kambria Graham, and Layla Harris; sister, Jean Bryant; best friend and cousin, Frankie Ridpath.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 14, at 2:00 pm, at Troutman Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Martin’s Cemetery. The family will visit with friends Friday, December 13, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Troutman Funeral Home.

Troutman Funeral Home is serving the family.