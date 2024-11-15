Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, Sheriff’s office donate asset forfeiture funds to Christmas Store

As part of community outreach programs, and in the spirit of Christmas and the overall holiday season, Pulaski County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office jointly purchased nearly $2,000 worth of items to be given to the Pulaski County Christmas Store.

These monies came from asset forfeiture funds, which are funds seized from criminal activities and awarded by the courts to the respective offices. These funds are to be used to strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and the community, and what better way to do that than to help make sure all of our community’s children have a smile on Christmas morning.

Among the items purchased were personal hygiene products, and items to help care forinfantsandtoddlers.Self-careandcareforouryoungestcitizensdoesnottakeaholiday.

And since it’s Christmas, a plethora of footballs, basketballs, soccer balls, and youth fishing poles were also purchased for the Christmas store.

Our children are the future, and so we must help make certain they are cared for, and that they understand the value of outdoor activities.

Thank you so much to the Pulaski County Christmas Store for letting us be a part of impacting our community in such a positive way.

Pulaski County Commonwealth Attorney Justin Griffith

Pulaski County Sheriff Mike Worrell