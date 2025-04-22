Concert to Benefit Montgomery County Junior Appalachian Musicians May 17

(MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va) Enjoy local mountain music, food, cold drinks, and a chance at several raffle prizes at the Prices Fork Grange Hall, 4248 Prices Fork Rd, Blacksburg, from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 17, to benefit the Montgomery County Junior Appalachian Musicians program. Performers will include Eight Point Star, The Indian Run String Band, Riley & The Rootabagas, and ensembles from the MJAM community. The concert is free, and donations to support MJAM are encouraged and greatly appreciated; raffle tickets for great prizes and food and drinks will be available for sale. Montgomery County JAM began in 2018 by a group of community leaders from Montgomery County Tourism, Montgomery County Museum, Ignite College, and local musicians and parents. It is held after school for approximately 25 children on Monday afternoons at the Montgomery Museum of Art and History, and is available for children in grades 4-8. The program teaches fiddle, clawhammer banjo, guitar, bass, and dulcimer, and offers a variety of enrichment activities, as well. Field trips, performances by visiting traditional artists, and student performances are a vital part of the JAM philosophy, which stresses that traditional music is to be played together and shared with the community. MJAM is an independently organized program of the Montgomery Museum of Art & History, and is supported in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.