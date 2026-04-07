September 27, 1933 – April 4, 2026

Conley Hugh Dishon of Snowville, VA passed away Saturday, April 4, 2026.

Conley was born September 27, 1933, to Freeman and Dallas Dishon. He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Helen and Mozelle; and brother, Merle.

Conley is survived by his wife of 66 years, Janet; son, Tillow (Jo); grandson, Christopher; granddaughter, Taylor (Daniel); brothers, Bill, Donald, Leslie Lacy and Buddy; sisters, Nancy, Joyce, Linda and Patricia; and a multitude of extended family including aunts, uncles and cousins

Conley graduated from the Virginia School for the Deaf, where he learned the trade of shoe cobbler. He worked as a shoe repairman all his adult life. He also played football and baseball (pitcher). A die-hard Yankee fan, he continued his love for baseball playing in church and community leagues. When the sun went down, you could often find him playing a rowdy game of Rook with family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at the Snowville Christian Church on Saturday, April 25 at 11 a.m. followed by a celebration of Conley’s life at the river nearby.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Snowville Ruritans, Scholarship Fund, 4867 Lead Mine Road, Hiwassee, VA 24347.

The Dishon family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com