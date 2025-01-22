Connie Sue Dyer Caviness, age 65 of Austinville, VA, died Sunday evening, January 19, 2025 at her residence. She was born on March 10, 1959 in Cleveland, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late Dortha Maude Gant and the late Tommie E. Dyer. She was a former supervisor at Walmart.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: Brother: Byron Gant

Sister: Darlene Dyer

She is survived by her husband of 22 years to Miles Dean Caviness of Austinville, VA: Sisters: Tami L. Riley, Polly A. Passafiume (Lou), and Tanya Drennon, Daughters: Jennifer Shelor-Bourne (Kris) and Laura Kiser (Robbie). Grandchildren: Kayla Jones (Robby), Ali Hodge(Preston), Lydia Kiser & James Kiser Great Grandchild: Millie Kay Jones Special Friends: Freddie & Rowe Lephew Many Nieces and Nephews especially Bo Gant & JC Sheppard. Many in laws.

Connie was well known for her loving interest in Flip-Flops as she wore them year-round. She also had a special interest in Dragon Flies but her ultimate joy in life was her love and care year-round for all her family, friends, and special pets. She had a special love for the Christmas season!

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 23, 2025 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home, 415 North Jefferson Avenue Pulaski, VA 24301. Interment will be private.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service. 540-980-1700