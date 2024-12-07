Connie Yvette Southern Gray, age 67 of Pulaski passed away Friday, December 6, 2024 at her home. Born February 24, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Walter & Betty Ruth Worley Southern. She was also preceded in death by her brother Walter “Keith” Southern.

Connie is survived by her

Husband – Kenneth Wayne Gray – Pulaski

Siblings – Vicky Lynn (Dan) Voorhees – WA, Terrence “Terry” Dwayne (Judy) Southern – AZ

Many nieces and nephews & cousins

Private family funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Thursday, December 12, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

Family visitation will be one hour before service time Thursday at the Funeral Home.

To sign Connie’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements for the family.