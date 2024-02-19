January 18, 1927

February 14, 2024

Cora Ann Denny Wojciechouski, 97, passed away Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at her home in Dublin.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Pulaski. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Rev. Father Frank Boateng. Interment will follow in Thornspring Cemetery in Pulaski.

Flowers will be appreciated or consider donations to Salesian missions, 2 Lefevre Lane, New Rochelle, NY 10801-5710

The Wojciechouski family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia.