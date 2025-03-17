Cornett announces bid for 46th District

46th includes small portion of Pulaski County

INDEPENDENCE, VA – Mitchell Cornett, a lifelong Grayson County resident and dedicated public servant, today announced his candidacy for Virginia’s 46th House District. A strong Christian Conservative and member of Turkey Knob Church in Grayson, Cornett pledges to bring Southwest Virginia’s traditional values and practical priorities to Richmond.

“Our district needs a representative who truly lives and breathes the values that make Southwest Virginia special,” Cornett said. “As your Delegate, I will stand firmly for our Constitutional rights, protect the sanctity of life, and ensure our region’s voice is heard clearly in the General Assembly.”

Cornett’s deep roots in the community include over a decade of service as a Nationally Registered Paramedic and Certified Firefighter with Independence Volunteer Rescue Squad and Rugby Volunteer Fire and Rescue. His current leadership roles include:

Member of the Grayson County Board of Supervisors

Vice-Chairman of the Grayson County Republican Committee

Member of the Public Service Authority

Representative on the Emergency Services Commission, Network Authority, and Galax-Grayson Ambulance Service

Alternate member on the Blue Ridge Crossroads Economic Development Authority

“From responding to emergencies in our community to making tough decisions as a county supervisor, I’ve always put service above self,” Cornett explained. “That’s the same approach I’ll take to Richmond.”

As a cattle farmer, Realtor/Associate Broker with Collins and Associates Realty, and small business owner, Cornett brings practical economic perspective to his campaign. His platform focuses on issues directly impacting Southwest Virginia families:

FIGHTING EXCESSIVE POWER RATES: Cornett has pledged to continue the battle against Appalachian Electric Power’s (AEP) repeated rate increases that disproportionately burden Southwest Virginia residents and businesses. “I will stand alongside Senator Bill Stanley, Senator Travis Hackworth, Delegate Will Morefield and other regional leaders who have been fighting to hold AEP accountable and ensure fair, affordable electricity costs for our communities,” Cornett stated. “The ongoing pattern of rate hikes is unsustainable for working families and seniors on fixed incomes in our district.”

DEFENDING CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS: Cornett is a staunch defender of the Second Amendment and will fight against any legislation that infringes upon the right to bear arms.

PROTECTING LIFE: As a pro-life conservative, Cornett will advocate for policies that protect the unborn and support families.

HURRICANE RECOVERY: Having witnessed firsthand the devastation recent storms brought to the region, Cornett will advocate for comprehensive relief packages.

TAX REDUCTION: Cornett believes keeping more money in taxpayers’ pockets is essential for economic growth in Southwest Virginia.

SUPPORTING FIRST RESPONDERS: Drawing on his decade of experience as a volunteer paramedic and firefighter, Cornett will champion the needs of those who keep our communities safe.

Cornett graduated from Grayson County High School in 2012 and Southwest Virginia Community College in 2014. He currently resides in Independence with his wife Kaitlin and their dog, Banjo.

“I’m running for Delegate because I believe the values and priorities of Southwest Virginia deserve a strong voice in Richmond,” Cornett added. “As your representative, I’ll fight every day to protect our way of life and create opportunities for our communities to thrive.”