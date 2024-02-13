Cory Michael Cassell, age 49 of Dublin, died Friday February 2, 2024 at his residence. He was born in Radford on January 6, 1975, and is the son of Robert Armond Cassell, Sr. and the late Carol Ann Gadbois Cassell. Cory was an excellent construction worker. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a son; Michael Trae Edwards, and one brother and one sister.

Cory was passionate about his family, friends, fishing and his construction jobs.

He is survived by his wife Bobbie Jo Edwards Cassell of Pulaski: daughters; Terri Jo Edwards of Pulaski, and Morgan Brooke Hill of Bluefield, WVA, and Kylie Suzanne Gallimore of Pulaski: one brother: five sisters, and four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held privately.

