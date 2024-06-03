Cougar baseball team hosts Fluvanna

Pulaski Co. will host Fluvanna High School in a Class 3 VHSL State Quarterfinal Baseball game tomorrow, Tuesday (06/04/24) at Historic Calfee Park. First pitch for the game will be 6:00 pm, gates open at 5 pm. Tickets for this contest can be purchased through GoFan for $10 plus convenience fee, below is the link to purchase online tickets. Cash tickets at the gate are $12.