Cougar boys defeated by Patriots

By RODNEY YOUNG

Patriot Publishing

Playing without four starters due to different circumstances, the Pulaski County Cougars fought and battled a more athletic and taller Patrick Henry Patriots team before coming out on the short end of a 55-46 decision.

Pulaski County was just down 29-21 to the Class 5 Patriots at intermission. The furthest the Cougars were behind was 45-33 at the end of the third period.

Patrick Henry (13-3) were led in scoring by Tay Stanley who knocked down 17 points. Two other Patriots also scored in double digits as Leron Lipford had 11 and Will Fowler had 10.

The Cougars (4-15) got a game-high 20 points from senior Chandler Hollins, and 11 from Silas Sweet. Sammy Carrasco and Will O’Neal both chipped in with five points each.

“I’m proud of the guys and their effort here tonight. I couldn’t ask for any more,” said Cougar head coach Anthony Akers. He added, “We battled and fought all game long against a very athletic and talented Patrick Henry team.”

The Patriots’ Stanley scored all of his 17 points in the first half, but was held scoreless in the second half. Fowler scored all 10 of his points in the second half.

The Cougars’ Hollins scored 10 points in each half for his 20. Sweet scored seven of his 11 in the first half.

PC – 10 13 10 13- 46

PH – 11 18 16 10- 55

Scoring- PC – Hollins 20, Sweet 11, O’Neal 5, Carrasco 5, Merchant 3, Turner 2, PH – Stanley 20, Fowler 10, L. Lipford 11, Pannell 6, Martin 4, Tasco 3, Merchant 2, Burnette 2

3 Pt. Goals – PC – 5 ( Hollins 3, Sweet, Merchant), PH – 4 ( Fowler 2, Lipford , Stanley)

Total FG’s – PC – 17, PH- 20

FT’s – PC – 7-11, PH – 11-18

Total Fouls – PC – 18, PH – 16

Fouled Out- PC – Sweet

Technicals – PH – Williams