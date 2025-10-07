Cougar Cross Country Sees Many Personal Bests in State Meet Preview

On Saturday, October 4th, the Cougar Cross Country team traveled to Salem to compete in the East Coast Elite Wildcat Invitational at Green Hill Park.

The boys’ team was led by Cole Boone, who finished 5th overall with a personal record (PR) time of 15:31.3. Several other runners also achieved PRs on the day, including Jonah Morgan (17:55), Cecil Black (20:28), Mason Hayes (21:28), and Gaige Barton (21:55).

On the girls’ side, Dani Carroll led the team with a PR of 21:27. In the middle school 3k race, Brianna Farmer had an outstanding performance, finishing 3rd overall with a PR of 13:08.

The Cougars will host their home meet on Saturday, October 11th, at Randolph Park. Races begin at 9:00 AM, and spectators are encouraged to come out and cheer on the team!