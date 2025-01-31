Cougar girls struggle against Patrick Henry

Patrick Henry beat Pulaski County Friday night 59-25 in Roanoke.

The Cougars led 4-3 early, but were never in the game after that.

Turnovers killed the Cougars.

Patrick Henry’s center Laila Staples had 11 points, but controlled the paint with several blocked shots and rebounds.

Ainsley Gibson led all scorers with 14, her twin sister Addison scored 7 points.

Caroline Bishop led Pulaski County with 6 points, Reese Nolan had 5 while Morgan Vest and Kaliyah Green both added 4. Sophia Hanson and Palyn Sweet each had 3.

Pulaski County drops to 14-4 with a home game on Monday with Blacksburg.

Patrick Henry moves to 12-7. Despite having lost 7 games, the Patriots only have one district loss to Salem.