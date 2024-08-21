Cougar golfers beat Radford, Carroll

Cougar golfers beat Radford, CarrollThe Pulaski County golf team continued their solid start to the 2024 season by defeating both Radford and Carroll County in a match held at Draper Valley GC on Tuesday.

Trace Reavis from Carroll County was the medalist for the day shooting a 75. Thatcher Singleton led the Cougars in scoring with a 77.

PC (323)-Evan Singleton 79, Thatcher Singleton 77, Johnny Anderson 83, Mikey Gonzalez 84

Radford (336)-H. Crist 78, Mason Murphy 83, Hayden Joyce 83, T. Rowe 92

Carroll County (343)-Trace Reavis 75, Wyatt Ogle 86, Camden DeHaven 89, Bryce Cochran 93

The Cougars will be back in RRD play on Monday, Aug. 26, at Hunting Hills CC in Roanoke.

Scott Vest

Athletic & Activities Director

Pulaski County High School