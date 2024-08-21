Cougar golfers beat Radford, Carroll

The Pulaski County golf team continued their solid start to the 2024 season by defeating both Radford and Carroll County in a match held at Draper Valley GC on Tuesday.

Trace Reavis from Carroll County was the medalist for the day shooting a 75. Thatcher Singleton led the Cougars in scoring with a 77.

PC (323)-Evan Singleton 79, Thatcher Singleton 77, Johnny Anderson 83, Mikey Gonzalez 84

Radford (336)-H. Crist 78, Mason Murphy 83, Hayden Joyce 83, T. Rowe 92

Carroll County (343)-Trace Reavis 75, Wyatt Ogle 86, Camden DeHaven 89, Bryce Cochran 93

The Cougars will be back in RRD play on Monday, Aug. 26, at Hunting Hills CC in Roanoke.

—

Scott Vest

Athletic & Activities Director

Pulaski County High School