Cougar golfers beat Radford, Carroll
The Pulaski County golf team continued their solid start to the 2024 season by defeating both Radford and Carroll County in a match held at Draper Valley GC on Tuesday.
Trace Reavis from Carroll County was the medalist for the day shooting a 75. Thatcher Singleton led the Cougars in scoring with a 77.
PC (323)-Evan Singleton 79, Thatcher Singleton 77, Johnny Anderson 83, Mikey Gonzalez 84
Radford (336)-H. Crist 78, Mason Murphy 83, Hayden Joyce 83, T. Rowe 92
Carroll County (343)-Trace Reavis 75, Wyatt Ogle 86, Camden DeHaven 89, Bryce Cochran 93
The Cougars will be back in RRD play on Monday, Aug. 26, at Hunting Hills CC in Roanoke.
—
Scott Vest
Athletic & Activities Director
Pulaski County High School