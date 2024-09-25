Cougar golfers shine in two matches

The Pulaski County Cougar golf team finished the regular season this week with matches at both Auburn Hills and Roanoke CC.

On Monday, Sept. 23 the Cougars played at Auburn Hills and finished with a very respectable 322. PC was led by freshmen Evan Singleton and Will Rackaway who both shot 79. Thatcher Singleton was close behind with an 80 and Keaton Jones shot an 84.

Blacksburg won the seven-team match with what is believed to be a course record 20 under par 268, with University of Auburn signee Jake Albert shooting a 61!

On Tuesday, PCHS traveled to Roanoke CC and played an abbreviated match of 13 holes with par being 53-due to weather.

Evan Singleton again led the team with a sizzling 1 under 52 which placed him 5th out of 72 players. Keaton Jones shot 56 to place 12th. Boone Blevins shot a 60 and Thatcher Singleton shot 62 to help the Cougars tie for 4th.

Congratulations to Evan Singleton for being named to the 2nd team All RRD squad!

—

Scott Vest

Athletic & Activities Director

Pulaski County High School