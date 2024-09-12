Cougar golfers win quad match

Congratulations to the PC golf team for winning a quad match yesterday at the River Course.

The Cougars were led by freshmen Evan Singleton with a 77, freshmen Will Rackaway scored a 79, senior Thatcher Singleton shot a 82 and freshmen Mikey Gonzalez shot an 85.

The Cougars beat maybe the top Single A team in the state, Auburn, rival Radford and also George Wythe. The Cougars have won more matches this year than the last 5 years combined!

Congrats PCHS Golfers!

