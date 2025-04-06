Cougar softball wins one, loses one

Staff Report

The Pulaski County Cougars softball team closed out last week with a big 10-3 win over Northside on Thursday before falling 5-4 on Friday to Cave Spring.

Victoria Hale led the Cougars over Northside, hitting two homeruns and driving in three of Pulaski County’s runs.

Addison Puckett struck out 12 Vikings batters during the game to get the win.

Ava Souder got three hits and drove in three runs as did Puckett.

Morgan Vest had two hits and a run and Makayla Hairston added two hits of her own.

In Friday’s loss to Cave Spring, the Knights won it in extra innings on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The Knights jumped out ahead with two runs in the bottom of the first.

Pulaski County tied it, however, in the top of the second when Addison Dean stroked a double to center field scoring Sara Ritter and Ava Souder who had both reached on singles.

Cave took a three two lead in the bottom of the sixth.

Pulaski County rallied in the top of the seventh when Puckett reached on a double. She scored to tie the game on Ritter’s single. Ritter then scored when Souder reached on a Cave Spring error.

The Cougars couldn’t hold the lead, however, with the Knights tying things up in the bottom of the seventh.

Pulaski County got a runner as far as third base in the top of the eighth, but couldn’t score.

The Knights scored the winning run on a sacrifice fly.

The loss dropped Pulaski County’s record on the season to 2-3.

Weather permitting, the Cougars were to host William Byrd on Monday at 5 p.m.