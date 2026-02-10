Cougar Swim Team Shows Improvement at Region 3D Meet

After an unexpected second winter break, the Cougar Swim Team returned to the pool for the Region 3D Swim Meet and continued its steady improvement. As a team, the Cougars dropped a combined total of 9.28 seconds across their events.

Several swimmers turned in strong performances against deep competition fields. Ellie Speed led the way with a 9th-place finish out of 38 swimmers in the 50-yard freestyle and a 10th-place finish out of 32 swimmers in the 100-yard freestyle.

Camden Matney shaved 1.2 seconds off his time in the 50-yard freestyle, while Isaiah Kilbourne joined the sub-30-second club with a 29.84 in the 50-yard freestyle and dropped more than two seconds in the 100-yard freestyle.

Eden Bowman cut nearly 2.5 seconds from her 100-yard freestyle, and Josie Hamblin improved her 100-yard breaststroke time by 1.84 seconds.

While the high school season has come to a close, the team is already looking forward to getting back in the water in November.

In the meantime, Randolph Park will be offering a summer swim team open to elementary, middle school, and high school students, as well as adults. More details will be available soon from Pulaski County Parks and Recreation.

The Cougars look forward to seeing swimmers of all ages back in the pool this summer.