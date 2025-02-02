Cougar thinclads impressive in Bulldog Invitational

By BRITNEY HODGE

PCHS Indoor Track Coach

The PCHS Track and Field program has seen a remarkable season, with several athletes reaching new heights, and qualifying for the state championship. With impressive times, personal records, and teamwork, the athletes have demonstrated exceptional talent and determination.

Shining Stars

Leading the charge for the PCHS track team on Saturday was Junior Tanner Linkous, who qualified in not one, but two events! Tanner’s remarkable time of 1:06.99 in the 500 meters, and 2:41.99 in the 1,000 meters have earned him a spot among the state’s elite. He is currently ranked fifth in Class 3 in the 500m. His dedication to training and ability to perform under pressure has made him a key figure for the team.

Standout Sophomore sprinters Tanner Toney with a time of 6.70, and Kaleb Sartin with a time of 6.72 seconds, have earned them a ticket to state in the 55 meters. When asked about the speedy performances, Coach Joel Burchett replied, ”The hard work is paying off with Personal Records, and the athletes are peaking at the right time. I’m proud of how they have embraced being challenged, especially at practice.”

Strength in the Field Events

Sophomore Anius Slaughter has proven to be a force in the shot this season. With a throw of 47’ 4.5”, Slaughter earned a well-deserved spot in the state championship. His powerful 4 foot personal best throw showcases his hard work and technique, and he’ll be looking to make a splash at the state level. Senior Aiden Moore continued his dominance and placed 3rd in the shot put overall at the Bulldog Invitational with a personal best of 53′-7.75″. This dynamic shot put duo is currently ranked first and third in Class 3.

Personal Bests & Season Bests

There were multiple personal bests at the meet: Silas Sweet, Josh Sechrist, Milan Patel, Chris Hayden, Jackson Squires, Carley Hight, Nadia Jackson, Autumn Chandler, Chloe Duncan, and Isabel Weigel all achieved in their respective events. These performances are a testament to the team’s dedication to self-improvement and pushing their limits.

“It’s nice to see everyone succeed after working very hard despite the challenges of weather and injury, it’s all well deserved prs and state qualifications” Tanner Linkous.