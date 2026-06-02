Cougar track wins all four Region D titles

The boys 4×800 meter relay team of Silas Sweet, Alex Flores, Cecil Black, and Cole Boone raced to a first place finish in 8:08.89. The group showed outstanding teamwork and consistency while securing one of the fastest times in Class 3 this season.

Coach Britney Hodge

The Pulaski County Cougar track and field team delivered an outstanding performance at the Region 3D Championships, earning four All-Region titles. Cougars competed against some of the top talent in Southwest Virginia.

Senior Tanner Linkous continued his dominant run by earning All-Region recognition in the boys 800 meter run. Linkous claimed the regional title with an impressive time of 1:58.74, leading the Cougars in one of the meet’s most competitive races.

Anius Slaughter, who earned All-Region honors in the boys shot put after capturing the regional championship with a personal best throw of 47-10. Slaughter also added a third place finish in discus to help power Pulaski County’s strong showing in the field events.

Additional scoring performances for Pulaski County included Jayden Aviles placing fifth in the 300 meter hurdles, Braxton Merchant scoring in both the high jump and long jump, Olivia King earning points in the girls 300 meter hurdles, and Saige Hutton placing fifth in the girls discus.

With multiple regional champions, All-Region selections, and state qualifiers, the Cougars now shift their focus toward the VHSL Class 3 State Championships as they look to continue their postseason success.

The boys 4×400 meter relay team: Jackson Squires, Tanner Linkous, Silas Sweet and Cole Boone also earned All-Region honors after winning the regional title in 3:23.29. Their performance moved the Cougars further up the Virginia Class 3 rankings heading into the state championships.