Cougars come up short versus Falcons

By RODNEY YOUNG

Patriot Publishing

Playing on the road can be difficult at times. Pulaski County played hard but during the last five minutes of the game they just missed too many shots and didn’t value the basketball.

The game was tied at 53-all at the end of three quarters and it was 58-all with just under six minutes to play. From that point on Abingdon outscored the visiting Cougars 17-6 as the Abingdon Falcons won the game 75-64 over the Pulaski County Cougars.

Some interesting stats for the game – Abingdon was called for 14 fouls and the Cougars were called for 24. Abingdon shot 30 foul shots to Pulaski County’s eight. Abingdon outscored the Cougars 25-2 from the charity stripe. Pulaski County committed 24 turnovers and also missed nine of their last 12 shots in the game.

The Cougars were led in scoring by Justus Hash with a game-high of 29 points. He hit seven threes. He had half of the Cougars’ points at halftime as they were down 36-30.

Cougar head coach Anthony Akers after the game said, “We played hard, but we didn’t play smart at times. We didn’t handle the last four five minutes of the game.”

Besides Hash’s 29, Jalere Harlow and Tootie O’Dell both had nine points. Chase Lawrence chipped in with five and Braxton Merchant had four.

Abingdon (3-0) was led by junior Blake Ketron’s 21 points. Fellow junior Aaron Pomrenke had 20. He scored 13 of those in the second half. Ketron scored 12 points in the second half, with the last two coming on a dunk as the clock ran out in a move that – most of the time out of respect for the game – shouldn’t happen.

The Cougars (0-3) will play Lord Botetourt Friday and then Carroll County Saturday afternoon, both games in the Cougar Den.

Pulaski Co. 12 18 23 11 -64

Abingdon 15 21 17 22 -75

Scoring – PC – Hash 29, O’Dell 9, Harlow 9, Lawrence 5, Merchant 4, O’Neal 3, Carrasco 3, Sweet 2, Abingdon – Pomrenke 20, Ketron 21, Woods 10, Honaker 13, Allen 7, King 4

3 Pt. Goals – PC – 10 ( Hash 7, O’Neal, O’Dell, Harlow) , Abingdon – 4 ( Honaker 2, King, Allen)

Total FG’s – PC – 26, Abingdon – 23

FT’s – PC – 2-8, Abingdon 25-30

Total Fouls – PC – 24, Abingdon 14

Fouled Out – PC – (O’Dell, Hash)

Technicals – None

JV – Pulaski Co. 43 Abingdon 30- PC (Parker Price 14 pts, Caleb Cregger 10 pts)