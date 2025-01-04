Cougars drop another close game

By Rodney Young

Patriot Publishing

It seems the Cougars can’t win for losing. It was the same old story Wednesday as Pulaski County hosted Hidden Valley and lost to their district foe, 61-60.

The Cougars (3-9, 0-3) found themselves down 42-28 with just under six minutes left in the third quarter. They would battle back and take their first lead of the game 48-46 with 23 seconds to go in the third quarter.

Hidden Valley would then hit a three to end the third ahead 49-48.

The Cougars would then re-take the lead 52-51 with 4:20 left. That would be their last lead as once again down the stretch they committed turnovers and missed shots.

Three turnovers and four missed shots later and the Titans would go up 56-51 with 1:50 to go.

The Cougars finally got back onto the scoreboard after a technical was called on Hidden Valley with 38 seconds to go.

Jalere Harlow would hit both foul shots and Hidden Valley would hit an uncontested layup to go up, 58-54.

Tootie O’Dell would then hit a driving layup with 11 seconds remaining and the Cougars would then foul HV’s Steel Torrence as he hit one of two to make it 59-56. Hidden Valley would then foul O’Dell before he could attempt a three and he hit one of two to make it 59-57.

Hidden Valley’s Torrence would then hit two freebies to put the game away, 61-57.

O’Dell would hit a desperation three at the buzzer to make the final 61-60.

“It was a frustrating loss,” said Cougar head coach Anthony Akers. “We fought back from 14 down but with the game on the line we made too many mistakes down the stretch. This game came down to three or four possessions and we didn’t capitalize.”

Hidden Valley (6-3) got 18 points from Torrence, 12 from Braxton Nichols and 10 from Wynn Womeldorf.

Pulaski County was led in scoring by Jalere Harlow’s 18 points. O’Dell finished with 12 and Chase Lawrence chipped in with eight.

PC – 11 17 20 12 = 60

HV – 19 18 12 12 = 61

Scoring – PC – Harlow 18, O’Dell 12, Lawrence 8, O’Neal 7, Turner 6, Hash 7, Sweet 2, HV – Torrence 18, Nichols 12, W. Womeldorf 10, Phillips 8, Clarke 4, Cooper 4, Gattuso 3, N. Womeldorf 2

3 Pt. Goals – PC – 5 (O’Dell 2, O’Neal, Turner, Hash), HV – 8 – (Torrence 3, W. Womeldorf 2, Nichols 2, Gattuso)

Total FG’s – PC – 22, HV – 24

Total FT’s – PC 11-18, HV – 5-6

Fouled Out- None

Technicals – HV – Phillips

JV – Pulaski Co. 53 HV – 45

PC – Carter 14, Souder 17, HV – Molina 17