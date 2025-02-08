Cougars get walloped  by Blue Demons

By RODNEY YOUNG

Patriot Publishing

CHRISTIANSBURG – Coming off an impressive win over Abingdon, the Pulaski County Cougars traveled to Christiansburg to take on the Blue Demons who were winless in the district.

Christiansburg walloped the Cougars 69-47. They placed four players in double figures. They were led by Ian Velickovic with a game-high 22 points. Freshman Garrett Overbay scored 13, while Izzy Black and Max Bush both contributed 10 points each.

The Blue Demons came out hitting shots as they took a 16-8 lead in the opening period. They stretched that to a 34-21 lead into halftime and never looked back. They led at one point by 26 and were up 49-29 going into the final quarter.

Pulaski County committed 21 turnovers and had trouble hitting shots and defending the Blue Demons.

Seniors Chase Lawrence and Will O’Neal both finished with 12 points apiece.

“This was a poor and bad performance,” said a very disappointed Cougar head coach Anthony Akers. “We came in here off a high by winning on Senior Night over Abingdon and we just didn’t play or shoot well tonight.”

This was one of the worst played games by the Cougars as they fell behind early and just never recovered. They didn’t take care of the basketball and had a poor performance all around.

They have two more games in the regular season as they host Salem Tuesday and travel to Floyd County Thursday.

PC – 8 13 8 18-47

C-burg- 16 18 15 20- 69

Scoring- PC – O’Neal 12, Lawrence 12, Merchant 9, Hollins 7, Sweet 4, Carrasco 3, C-burg – Velickovic 21, Overbay 13, Bush 10, Black 10, Custus 6, Vaughn 3, Murden 4, Rodriguez 2

3-PT. Goals – PC – 3 (Lawrence 2, Hollins), C-burg – 7 (Custus 2, Bush 2, Velickovic 2, Vaughn)

Total FG’s – PC – 19, C-burg – 26

Fouls – PC – 14, C-burg – 14

Fouled Out- PC – Sweet

Technicals – PC – Hollins, Sweet, C-burg – Black