Cougars get win over William Byrd

The Pulaski County Cougar girls had a sluggish start to their game on Thursday against

William Byrd. They would eventually win, 53-48.

The Cougars trailed all of the first half and went into half time down, 24-22.

With 3 minutes left in the third quarter, and down 34-33, Pulaski County’s Caroline

Bishop came off the bench to spark the Cougars.

During that three-minute span, Bishop had 6 points, 4 rebounds, two block shots and an

assist to give the Cougars a 12-0 run at the end of the third for a 45-34 lead.

The Terriers cut into the lead in the final quarter, but the Cougars held on to win, 53-48.

Pulaski County is now 10-3 with a game Friday night at Blacksburg.

William Byrd falls to 5-11 with a game Saturday against Staunton River.