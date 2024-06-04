Cougars keep rolling!

Pulaski County beats Fluvanna, 12-5 at Calfee Park in the VHSL Class 3 baseball quarterfinals.

The Cougars now advance to the semi-finals vs. York (Yorktown) on Friday, June 7 @ 2 pm. at Monticello High School in Albemarle County outside Charlottesville.

Pulaski County is now 16-10 on the season, while York is 17-9.

In the other state semi-final, the Lafayette (Williamsburg, VA) Rams varsity baseball team plays Liberty Christian (Lynchburg, VA) on Friday, June 7 @ 11 am.

Liberty is 23-0 on the season, while Lafayette is 14-11.