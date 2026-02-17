Cougars lose fifth consecutive game

By RODNEY YOUNG

Patriot Publishing

Pulaski County Cougars went on the road Monday to Patrick Henry and came away with their fifth straight loss. The final score was Patrick Henry 86, Pulaski County 76.

The Patriot win meant they won the River Ridge District regular season championship. The game was very physical and with some questionable calls.

If you have ever been to Patrick Henry most of the time it seems to be physical play and this game was no different. The home standing Patriots shot an almost unbelievable 41 foul shots to the visiting Cougars’ 12.

The last three Cougar games against Hidden Valley, Christiansburg and Patrick Henry the Cougars have had 90, yes 90 foul shots shot against them. The Cougars in those same three games have shot 33.

Patrick Henry (14-5, 9-3) placed five players in double figures. They were paced by 22 points from Landon Terry, 18 points, each by Tavon Jumper and Andrew Scere. Jake Painter scored 11 and Will Fowler chipped in 10.

Pulaski County (7-14, 3-8) got a game-high 29 points from Jalere Harlow. Justus Hash had 19, Braxton Merchant 12, and Silas Sweet 10 in the loss.

“This was a hostile environment as it always is here,” said Cougar head coach Anthony Akers. He then added, “We played well for most of the game. In the fourth quarter, Patrick Henry outscored us 29-17 and there were lots of fouls.”

The Cougars led for almost the whole first half. Patrick Henry’s only lead of the first half was 34-33 for less than 10 seconds. The Cougars would lead 43-40 at intermission. They led 25-17 after the opening quarter. The Cougars would even be ahead after the third quarter with Silas Sweet hitting a layup at the buzzer for the Cougars to go ahead 59-57 going into the final period.

Second chance points for Patrick Henry and them shooting 20 foul shots in the final stanza were the biggest difference in the game.

The Cougars were called for not one, not two, but three technicals in the contest, Patrick Henry was assessed twice.

For Pulaski County, they have now lost five consecutive games, four by double-digits and the other loss was by nine. It sure seems the 18-day layoff due to inclement weather really affected this squad. They committed 20 turnovers versus Patrick Henry, and have averaged close to 19 per game in this five-game skid.

The JV Cougars saw their three-game winning streak end as the Patriot JV defeated them, 45-39. The young Cougars (14-7) got 18 points from Ade Jackson and Konner Furrow scored six.

The final regular season game will be Thursday, February 19 at Hidden Valley. JV game tips at 5:30 with the varsity to follow.

PC – 25 18 16 17- 76

PH – 17 23 17 29 – 86

Scoring – PC – Harlow 29, Hash 19, Merchant 12, Sweet 10, Sartin 3, Carrasco 2, Nottingham 1, PH – Terry 22, Jumper 18, Scere 18, Painter 11, Fowler 10, Perdue 5, Singletary 2

3-PT. Goals – PC – 10 ( Hash 4, Harlow 3, Merchant 2, Sartin), PH – 2 ( Terry)

Total Field Goals – PC – 28, PH – 30

FT’s – PC – 10-12, PH – 24-41

Total Fouls – PC – 28, PH – 14

Fouled Out – PC – 3 -(Merchant, Sweet, Nottingham), PH – Perdue

Technicals – PC – 3 ( Bench, Merchant, Harlow), PH -2 ( Bench, Painter)