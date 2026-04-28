Cougars lose in extra innings

By RODNEY YOUNG

Patriot Publishing

Pulaski County traveled Monday to Daleville to take on Lord Botetourt. They lost on a walk-off in extra innings, 12-11.

The Cougars couldn’t hold a lead. They scored four runs in their first at-bats. They led 5-2 after three innings. They then scored four runs in the fifth to go up 9-5. They then scored two runs in the top of the seventh to take an 11-9 lead. They allowed two runs in the bottom of the seventh and then lost in the bottom of the ninth, with Beau Lonker getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and a walk-off win for the Cavaliers.

Lord Botetourt took advantage of three Cougar errors and 16 base-on-balls. The Cavaliers were led at the plate by Beau Lonker, Hayden Bushnell and Jairdan Pennix, all of whom had two RBI. Swisher Cook scored three runs, had two hits, and Emory Lonker had two hits, too. Chase Peck picked up the win in relief, going 4 innings. He struck out eight and allowed one hit.

Pulaski County (5-6) got two hits and two RBI from Konner Furrow, Bryce Beeler and Kaleb Sartin.

Cade Souder had two RBI, and Seth Carter had two hits and one RBI. They used four pitchers, and Boone Blevins took the loss, throwing one inning. He walked three and gave up one run.

“It wasn’t a pretty game,” said Cougar head coach Greg Allen. “We burned some pitchers, and it came down to us not making a play or two defensively when we needed to.”

The Cougars are back on the road today, going to Blacksburg. They return home on Friday, May 1, as they host Hidden Valley.

PC – 4 1 0 0 4 0 2 0 0 – 11

LB – 2 0 0 3 2 2 2 0 1 -12

PC – 11 runs – 11 hits- 3 errors

LB – 12 runs – 8 hits – 1 error

PC – LP- Blevins

LB – WP – Peck