Cougars lose to Blue Demons, go zero for the week

By RODNEY YOUNG

Patriot Publishing

Playing on a Saturday afternoon the Cougars lost to Christiansburg 81-72 in the Cougar Den. It was their fourth game in five days.

It was a real bad start for them as they scored just eight points and had as many turnovers in the first quarter. They would be down 25-8 and the second quarter didn’t get a lot better for the Cougars. They would go down by 23 points at one point and would go into intermission down 45-24. They had committed 12 turnovers in the half.

Walker Overbay knocked down 11 points and Garrett Overbay had 10. Garrett finished the game with 20, Walker with 13. Easton Murden and Evan Custus both came off the bench to score 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The Cougars finally in the third quarter played with energy and had cut their deficit to 10, 55-45 going into the final stanza having outscored the Blue Demons (13-5) 21-10 in the third.

The final quarter would see the Cougars (7-13, 3-7) pull to within six a couple times but that would be as close as they would get.

Senior Justus Hash had a game-high 21 points, senior Braxton Merchant added 17 and senior Jalere Harlow tallied16.

“I’m proud of how we came back and played in the second half,” said Cougar head coach Anthony Akers. “I hate to have to play like we did in the first half. You just can’t play one half. The second half and first half were as different as night and day.”

The Cougars went zero wins and four losses for the week. Losing games by 26, 15,13 and nine points, and averaged over 18 turnovers per game this week.

The Cougar junior varsity won their third game in a row defeating the Blue Demons 61-49. Ade Jackson had 18 points, Abijah Hendricks 13 and Braylen Anderson 10. They improved their record to 14-6 on the season.

Pulaski County will go on the road to play at Patrick Henry Monday. JV game tips at 5:30 and varsity at 7 pm.

PC – 8 16 21 27- 72

C-burg- 25 20 10 26 – 81

Scoring – PC – Hash 21, Merchant 17, Harlow 16, Sweet 9, Blevins 6, Carrasco 3, C-burg – G. Overbay 20. W. Overbay 13, Murden 12, Custus 11, King 9, Bush 6, Houston 6, Epperly 2, Hutchens 2

3-PT. Goals – PC – 11 ( Hash 6,Merchant 3, Blevins 2), C-burg – 8 ( W. Overbay 3, Custus 2, Murden 2, Houston )

Total FG’s – PC – 26, C-burg – 30

FT’s – PC – 9-15, C-burg 13-21

Total Fouls– PC -22, C-burg – 13

Fouled Out– PC – Sweet, Hash

Technicals– None