Cougars open season Friday vs. Northside

By MIKE WILLIAMS

Patriot Publishing

The Pulaski County Cougars open their 2024 high school football campaign Friday night against a familiar foe in the Northside Vikings.

The Cougars enter the contest on a four-game winning streak against the Vikings, including last year’s 42-7 season opening win in Roanoke. The Cougars have won seven of their last nine against old rival Northside.

In last season’s big win, Pulaski County rolled up 417 total yards of offense, while holding Northside to just 151.

Cougar Head Coach Cam Akers expects his charges to have a tougher time of it this time around.

“They (Northside) are a much-improved football team from the previous year,” Akers said Wednesday. “They have good field speed, dynamic athletes. We’ll have to play our best football. They’ve been young the last couple years. Those guys have gotten older, and we’ll have to play good football to beat ‘em.”

The Vikings – under the direction of head coach Scott Fisher who is in his eighth season – finished the 2023 campaign with a 2-8 record. Not very good, however, during the season Northside was able to break a 13-game losing streak. They play in the Blue Ridge District in Region 3C.

This season’s version of the Vikings features eight senior leaders including Javin Gibson at quarterback and Mykell Harvey at running back.

There are four key senior starters on the defensive side for the Vikings, including defensive tackle Logan Saul, defensive end Cooper Mullady, defensive end Curtis Burns and inside linebacker Dakota Kelly.

For the Cougars, not everyone is at 100 percent.

“We’ve got some kids who are questionable, but I’m not going to say that they’re necessarily out,” Akers said. “We’ve got some kids who are banged up, but they’re tough kids and they plan on playing unless something just happens right before we get out there.”

One change on the offensive side of the ball, the left guard starter Friday night will be junior Blake Ratcliffe (6’ 225 lbs.).

Other starters and alternates are:

Left Tackle: Riley O’Neal, 6’ 205 lbs.

Center: Hunter Hill, 5’11” 215 lbs.

Right Guard: Noah Hinkley, 5’9” 268 lbs.

Right Tackle: Javontae Jackson, 5’8” 240 lbs.

Split Ends: Caleb Cregger, 6’2” 168 lbs. and Alex Warden, 5’9” 152 lbs.

Tight End: Parker Price, 6’1” 210 lbs.

Slot Backs: Chase Lawrence, 6’1” 205 lbs. and Carter Wilson, 5’7” 150 lbs. rotating at one spot on the right. Taner Mace, 5’11” 161 lbs. and Sam Carrasco, 5’5” 140 lbs. on the left.

Super Back: Trevor Gallimore, 5’11” 193 lbs. and Savion Thompson, 6’1” 192 lbs.

Quarterback: Bryant Nottingham, 6’1” 182 lbs.

Starters and alternates on defense are:

Nose: Noah Hinkley, 5’9” 268 lbs.

Tackle: Chase King, 5’9” 205 lbs.

Stud: Aden Drummonds, 6’4” 241 lbs.

End: Gavin Lytton, 5’9” 185 lbs.

Outside Linebacker (Whip): Savion Thompson, 6’1” 192 lbs.

Boundary Outside Linebacker: Chase Lawrence, 6’1” 205 lbs.

Inside Linebackers: Hunter Hill, 5’11” 215 lbs. and Trevor Gallimore, 5’11” 193 lbs.

Field Corner: Taner Mace, 5’11” 161 lbs.

Boundary Corner: Bryant Nottingham, 6’1” 182 lbs.

Nottingham handles place kicks, kickoffs and punts.

Holder is backup QB Isaiah O’Dell.

Long snapper is Chase Lawrence.

The Cougars look to build on last season’s 4-7 season, which ended with a playoff loss to William Byrd.

After Northside, the Cougars get a week off before they host the Lord Botetourt Cavaliers on Sept. 13.