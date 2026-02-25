Cougars’ season ends, losing to Christiansburg

By RODNEY YOUNG

Patriot Publishing

Playing Tuesday in the Class 3 Region D playoffs, the Pulaski County Cougars had to travel to Christiansburg to take on the Blue Demons. The two teams met twice in the regular season, with the Blue Demons winning both games by nine points in each game.

The third time wasn’t a charm for the Cougars as they lost this playoff game, 73-53. They came out cold shooting and fell behind 15-6 after the opening quarter. Things didn’t improve in the second period as the Cougars got outscored 14-8 and went into intermission down 29-14. Pulaski Coumty was just six of 31 in the first half shooting from the floor, for just 19 percent.

They missed a lot of point-blank shots, missed layups; they just couldn’t make shots in the first half.

The third quarter finally saw them make some shots, but they were still down 47-35. They would show some fight and cut the Blue Demons’ lead to seven, 47-40, with just over six minutes remaining.

Christiansburg would then go on an 11-2 run to go up 58- 42, basically putting the game into their win column.

“One team made shots, and one team didn’t,” said Cougar head coach Anthony Akers. He then added, “We played better in the second half, but you can’t fall behind as we did. Proud of our comeback, and this wasn’t the way we wanted our season to end.”

Christiansburg (16-7) was led in scoring by Walker Overbay with 19 points, Garrett Overbay with 13, and Evan Custis came off the bench to toss in 11 points. Nine Blue Demons got into the scoring column.

Pulaski County (7-16) got 26 points from Jalere Harlow and 11 from Braxton Merchant. The Cougars finished the game hitting just 30 percent for the night.

The season ends with them losing seven consecutive games. Six of those losses were by double figures; the other was by nine points!

This team will graduate seven seniors, and this squad, after the 17-18 day layoff for inclement weather, never found its way. Shooting, or the lack of making shots, was the downfall. If you can’t make buckets, it’s hard to win games.

Pul. Co. – 6 8 21 18 – 53

C-burg – 15 14 18 26 – 73

Scoring – PC – Harlow 26, Merchant 11, Hash 8, Carrasco 4, Nottingham 2, Sartin 2, C-burg – W. Overbay 19, G. Overbay 13, Custis 11, Murden 8, King 8, Bush 8, Hutchens 2, Haile 2, Hill 2

3-PT. Goals – PC – 5 ( Harlow 3, Hash 2), C-burg – 8 ( W. Overbay 5, Custis 2, Bush)

Total FG’s – PC – 22, C-burg – 26

FT’s – PC – 4-9, C-burg – 13-22

Total Fouls – PC – 17, C-burg – 9

Fouled Out– PC – Sweet

Technicals– None