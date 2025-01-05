Cougars win first district game

By RODNEY YOUNG

Patriot Publishing

Playing Friday in the Chance Harman Classic at Floyd County High School, the Cougars defeated district foe Christiansburg Blue Demons, 47-43.

The game with the Blue Demons was nip and tuck throughout. They led the Cougars 13-11 after the first quarter and were up 26-24 at intermission.

Pulaski County would draw even at 37 after the third quarter. Senior Tootie O’Dell and Jalere Harlow would hit big buckets late in the fourth and a driving layup by Silas Sweet and two free throws by Harlow would put the finishing touches on the Cougars’ first district win.

“The guys battled today, and we found a way to win down the stretch. Proud of how they fought and hung in there for the win,” said Cougar head coach Anthony Akers.

The Cougars (4-9, 1-3) got a game-high 15 points from O’Dell and 12 by Justus Hash.

Christiansburg was led in scoring by Mason King’s 12 points and Izaiah Cotto chipped in with 11.

The Cougars in this game came through at the end of the fourth quarter as they have had trouble finishing close games in the past.

Pulaski County has two really tough contests coming up as they travel to Patrick Henry and to Floyd County High school.

PC – 11 13 13 10 – 47

C-burg 13 13 11 6 – 43

Scoring – PC – O’Dell 15, Hash 12, Lawrence 7, Sweet 5, Harlow 6, Turner 2, C-burg- King 12, Cotto 11, Velickovic 9, Custis 6, Bush 5

3-PT. Goals – PC – 6 (Hash 4, O’Dell 2), C-burg-5 (Custis 2, Bush, King, Velickovic)

Total FG’s – PC – 17, C-burg – 17

FT’s – PC – 7-12, C-burg – 4-9

Total Fouls – PC – 16, C-burg – 11

Fouled Out- None

Technicals – None