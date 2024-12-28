Cougars Win first round tourney game

By RODNEY YOUNG

Patriot Publishing

Playing in the First Community Bank/ Fort Chiswell Christmas Tournament, the Pulaski County Cougars played perhaps their best half of basketball enroute to a 68-45 victory over East Wilkes (NC).

Down 28-27 at halftime the Cougars came out in the second half and outscored the Cardinals, 41-17.

Junior Jalere Harlow led the way as he tossed in 20 points and fellow junior Justus Hash knocked down five three’s and finished with 17 points. Silas Sweet and Tootie O’Dell both came off the bench to score nine and eight points respecively. Nine Cougars got into the scoring column as they hit 10 threes for the game.

Pulaski County (2-7) head coach Anthony Akers said, “Proud of the kids. They responded in the second half. The second half was probably the best half of basketball we have played.” He then remarked, “It’s something when momentum and excitement happens.”

Senior Chase Lawrence had a big game on the boards as he had 12 rebounds as he controlled the boards and also took two charges.

East Wilkes got 10 points from Phoenix Blackburn. He got help from Seth Lambert and Jordon Dobson as both chipped in with six points each.

Pulaski County led after the first quarter 14-13, but were down 28-27 at intermission. They proceeded to score 22 points in the third period while holding the Cardinals to just nine.

The Cougars were scheduled to take on host Fort Chiswell on the second day of the tournament.

PC – 14 13 22 19 – 68

EW – 13 15 9 8 – 45

Scoring – PC – Harlow 20, Hash 17, O’Dell 8, Sweet 9, Turner 5, Hollins 3, Bolden 2, Lawrence 2, O’Neal 2, EW – Pardue 3, Blackburn 10, Dobbins 5, Luffman 5, Tharpe 5, Lambert 6, Dobson 6, Brown 2, Hatley 3

3 PT. Goals – PC – 10 (Hash 5, Harlow 2, Turner, O’Dell, Sweet), EW- 6 (Dobson 2, Lambert 2, Pardue, Tharpe)

Total FG’s – PC – 25, EW- 17

Total FT’s – PC – 8-14, EW- 5-10

Total Fouls- PC -9, EW- 19

Fouled Out- None

Technicals- None