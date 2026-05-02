Cougars Win High-Scoring Game over Hidden Valley

By RODNEY YOUNG

Patriot Publishing

Sometimes it’s just a wild and crazy game. That was the case for Hidden Valley at Pulaski County Friday evening.

The Cougars won by scoring a run in the bottom of the seventh. They found themselves down 14-5 going into the bottom of the third. They would score twice to make it 14-7.

Hidden Valley would cross the plate five times in the top of the fourth to take a commanding 19-7 lead.

The Cougars in the bottom of the fifth would score 12 runs, however, on eight hits and were helped by walks from the Titan pitchers, to tie the game at 19. They would then get the walkoff win in the bottom of the seventh to win a wild and crazy game.

Kaleb Sartin walked to lead off the seventh. He then stole second and third base. He would then score the winning run on a passed ball.

“These guys never see themselves out of a game,” said Cougar head coach Greg Allen. “They are a tough and resilient bunch. We need to clean up some things, but what a wild game.”

Pulaski County ( 6-7) saw all nine starters with at least one hit. Eight players scored a run, and seven players had an RBI. Seth Carter hit a home run and had four RBI. He also scored three runs. Sartin had four hits in five at-bats. He scored four runs and had three RBI. Cade Souder produced three hits. He, Jude Garrett, and Boone Blevins finished with two RBI. Garrett got the win, pitching the last four innings. He allowed just two hits, no runs, and struck out four.

Hidden Valley used three pitchers, and Noah Womeldorf took the loss. He went 1.2 innings. He allowed five runs, five hits, and walked six. The Titan pitchers issued 12 walks, while the Cougar pitchers issued eight walks. Pulaski County committed four errors, leading to five unearned runs for the Titans.

The two teams combined to score 39 runs, 36 hits, 20 walks and used seven pitchers.

Pulaski County will hit the road on Tuesday, May 5, as they go to Patrick Henry. They will play Floyd County on Wednesday, May 6, at Pulaski County High School.

HV – 2 5 7 5 0 0 0-19

PC – 5 0 2 0 12 0 1-20

HV – 19 runs- 17 hits- 0 errors

PC – 20 runs- 19 hits- 4 errors

HV – LP – N. Womeldorf

PC – WP- Garrett