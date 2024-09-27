County Declares Local State of Emergency

Pulaski County officials have declared a local state of emergency as Hurricane Helene brings dangerous conditions, including heavy rain, high winds, and widespread flooding. Several roads throughout the county have been closed as a result of the storm’s impact.

The following roads are closed:

• Julia Simpkins Road, between Clark Road and Allisonia New River Trail Crossing.

• Clarks Ferry Road, Shules Lane, and Ledge Rock Road.

• Parrott River Road.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to voluntarily evacuate, as water levels are expected to rise until the river reaches its crest at major flood stage, anticipated to occur Saturday.

In addition, the following roads are currently impassable:

• Little Creek Road, due to downed trees and power lines.

• Hazel Hollow Road, between New River Road and Hazelwood Drive.

Brad Wright, Pulaski County Emergency Management Coordinator, urges drivers to avoid these areas. “We ask that drivers adhere to traffic signs indicating road closures and never attempt to drive through high water. Turn around, don’t drown,” Wright said.

Pulaski County officials continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates as necessary.