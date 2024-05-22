County educator honored by Governor

Pulaski County Public Safety – EMS (Emergency Medical Services) is pleased to congratulate and share that our Assistant Director of EMS Michael Garnett, NRP/CCP/EMS-EC , has been awarded the 2024 Virginia Governor’s Award for Outstanding EMS Prehospital Educator .

This award is given to “an individual who exemplifies outstanding teaching and leadership qualities while participating as an educator in an EMS program. Must have coordinated or consistently demonstrated excellence and a dedication to the education of prehospital EMS providers… Educational programs include: Emergency Medical Responder, Emergency Medical Technician, Advanced EMT, EMT Intermediate, Paramedic, continuing education courses, preceptor programs or equivalent EMS training”.

Over the course of his career, Asst. Director Garnett has been a steadfast advocate for EMS and public education. Thousands have benefited from his courses in his various roles, whether as the Program Director for the Western Virginia EMS Council’s New River Valley Training Center, as an instructor and state faculty member for the National Association of EMTs, as an instructor and board member for the American Heart Association’s Heart Alert Community Training Center, as Assistant Director and Training Officer for Pulaski County Public Safety, as well as in any number of other classes and educational programs he’s been a part of for the past decades. He has also been deeply involved in the development and training for multiple agencies in the New River Valley to implement advanced/critical care training and protocols.

In addition to his outstanding contributions to EMS and public education, Asst. Director Garnett continues to serve as an active Paramedic providing direct care to patients at a superior level. Our agency is honored to have him as part of our leadership team, and we again extend our congratulations and thanks for all he continues to do for us, our community, and the world of EMS as a whole!

About Pulaski County Public Safety (EMS) – As the 911 Emergency Medical Services provider for Pulaski County, the department answers all calls for emergency medical needs within the County of Pulaski and the towns of Dublin and Pulaski. The department operates with a mixture of full and part time employees and volunteers, answering approximately 6,500 calls for service per year with 3 staffed ambulances, an Advanced Life Support First Response Unit, and a Shift Supervisor available 24/7 to meet the needs of our community.