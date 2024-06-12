Denise “Neecie” Webb Luqmaan passed away June 1, 2024, at the age of 57, in her hometown of Pulaski County, Virginia. Neecie was born June 30, 1966, in Pulaski County to Richard and Ellabea Webb. Neecie was proceeded in death by her mother, Ellabea Webb, Father, Richard Webb, Sister, Diane Webb, and Brother, Michael Webb.

Neecie was a kind, compassionate, and generous person who loved to make people laugh– especially with her funny stories. Anyone who knew Neecie, knew she was a devoted fan of the Carolina Panthers.

Neecie worked for Volvo North America for twenty-seven years and was a proud local 2069 Union Member.

Neecie is survived by her sister, Earleen Miller, five nieces, two nephews, and a host of great nieces, great nephews, and loving family members and friends.

In remembrance and celebration of the life of Neecie, a memorial service will be held Sunday, June 30, 2024, at 6:00PM at Randolph Avenue United Methodist Church, located at 1607 Randolph Ave. Pulaski, Virginia 24301.

Reverend Elston McLain will offer comforting words to the family and lead a memorialization for Denise. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremation Service Pulaski, VA.