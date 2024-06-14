New Pulaski Food City Set to Open

ABINGDON, VA – Shelves are stocked in preparation for the much-anticipated June 19th opening of the new Food City on E Main St. in Pulaski, VA. The 54,200+ square foot supermarket will serve as a replacement for the company’s existing location.

“We have served the residents of Pulaski and the surrounding county for the past 24 years, and we’re excited to provide our valued customers with a new state-of-the-art Food City to better serve their needs,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

The new store includes an in-store bakery and deli, complete with a hot food bar, fireplace, Asian wok, fresh food bar offering a variety of soup, salad, and fruit selections, hickory wood smoker, fresh sushi, and large 38 café seating area. Full-service meat and seafood departments offer top-quality meats, including Certified Angus Beef and pre-marinated/seasoned oven ready products. In-house butchers are available to hand cut steaks and fresh meat to order. Expanded grocery, frozen food, and produce departments go well beyond the normal fare with a complete selection of gourmet, specialty, and vegan items. The Food City Floral Boutique is staffed with a designer seven days a week and offers a full assortment of fresh-cut floral arrangements, bouquets, gift items and more. Rapid checkout service is provided by six check-out lanes and seven self-checkouts. Curbside pick-up, home delivery, and Doordash services are available for customers wishing to shop on-line. The location also includes a Food City Pharmacy, Gas n’ Go with diesel fuel, and Starbucks café, offering a wide assortment of blended hot/cold coffees and beverages. Several award-winning energy saving concepts are included, ranging from energy efficient glass cooler doors, parking lot lights and refrigeration systems to motion sensors and 100% LED lighting. The development also includes 7,500 sq. ft. of leasable retail space.

“Our customers will find the same smiling faces, exceptional customer service and top-quality products they have come to expect from Food City, with expanded variety/selection and some exciting new services,” says Smith.

Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores (Food City’s parent company) operates 155 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia, and Alabama.