County issues update on waterpark

The Pulaski County Parks and Recreation Department is thrilled to announce significant progress on the rebuilding of the pool house facility and the ongoing replastering project for the pool’s interior at Evelyn Alexander Waterpark. These improvements demonstrate the board of supervisor’s commitment to enhancing recreational spaces for residents and visitors alike.

The pool house reconstruction project is moving forward on schedule. Once complete, the facility will feature updated amenities, improved accessibility, and a more modern design tailored to the needs of the community. This upgrade will serve to enhance a more comfortable and enjoyable experience for all visitors. The project is expected to be completed by May 2025.

A major renovation project of re-plastering the pool’s interior is also underway. This much needed renovation will fully restore the pool’s surface, enhance safety, and extend its usability for years to come. The pool’s new finishes will also contribute to a more inviting atmosphere. The replastering project is on track for completion in April 2025.

“These projects represent our dedication to creating high-quality recreational spaces that bring people together and promote well-being,” said Shay Dunnigan, Pulaski County Parks and Recreation Director “We’re excited about the transformation and the positive impact it will have on our community.”

The Parks and Recreation Department will continue to provide regular updates as the projects progress. A grand reopening celebration is planned once both projects are complete, and further details will be shared in the coming months.

Pulaski County Parks and Recreation is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for residents through the development and management of parks, recreational facilities, and programs. With a focus on community engagement and sustainability, the department strives to create spaces, programs and opportunities that foster connection, health, and enjoyment.

Questions should be directed to Pulaski County Parks and Recreation by calling 540.994.2587 or emailing sdunnigan@pulaskicounty.org