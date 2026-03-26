County joins in fight against collective bargaining

By MIKE WILLIAMS

Patriot Publishing

The Virginia Association of Counties continues to fight against efforts to bring mandatory collective bargaining to localities in the Commonwealth, and now Pulaski County has joined that fight.

Monday night the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution opposing two pieces of legislation on Governor Abigail Spanberger’s desk that – if signed by her – would make collective bargaining mandatory for all local governments.

“I’m very concerned about the impact that this legislation will have on Pulaski County and other localities not far from us who are in fiscal distress. So I am very much supportive of this resolution,” said Cloyd District Supervisor Chris Stafford.

Board chairwoman Laura Walters said, “as I sit on the board of the Virginia Association of Counties, I can tell you every county opposed this legislation, without exception.”

Stafford then made the motion for approval of resolution with Robinson Supervisor Jeff Reeves seconding.

Since 2021 state law has permitted, but not required local governments to authorize collective bargaining for employees based on the locality’s fiscal capacity, workforce needs and service priorities.

According to the resolution approved Monday, Senate Bill 378 and House Bill 1263 would eliminate local option and impose a state-mandated, one-size-fits-all collective bargaining framework administered by a Public Employee Relations Board (PERB).

The legislation, the resolution continues, shifts authority away from locally elected officials and imposes an unfunded mandate with significant fiscal and administrative consequences for local governments and taxpayers.

The resolution states that Virginia’s localities vary widely in population, resources, and service delivery models and are best positioned to make decisions that reflect their unique circumstances.

The resolution states that mandatory collective bargaining as proposed would:

Divert limited local resources from core services to new administrative and bargaining structures without dedicated funding;

Eliminate local flexibility to align workforce decisions with budgets and service needs;

Create unpredictable fiscal obligations through arbitration and expanded dispute resolution processes;

Increase administrative burden, litigation risk, and long-term costs for local taxpayers.

Local governments, the resolution states, must maintain balanced budgets while continuing to provide essential services, including public safety, education and infrastructure.

The resolution urges the governor and the Virginia General Assembly to “preserve local authority over workforce and labor relations policies.”