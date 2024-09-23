County man held on child pornography charges

Staff Report

A Pulaski County man is currently being held in New River Valley Regional Jail on 21 counts of possession of child pornography.

According to the jail’s inmate records, Charles Brandon Hughett, 44 of the Hatcher Road area between Pulaski and Dublin was arrested Friday, Sept. 20 and is being held without bond.

Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith offered the following statement on the case Monday morning:

“Due to a conflict of interest that was presented to Pulaski County Circuit Court on Monday, Sept. 16, the Giles County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office was appointed to investigate and if charges were filed prosecute Charles Brandon Hughett.”

Griffith would not make any further comment.

When reached for comment Monday afternoon, Giles County Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert “Bobby” Lilly, Jr. also did not comment, other than to say the investigation into the case by Virginia State Police and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is continuing, and any statement on the case would have to come from them.

Jail records indicate a June 3, 2024 offense date for all 21 counts.

No other information is available at this time.