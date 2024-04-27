Curtis Brian “Buck” Slusher
Curtis Brian “Buck” Slusher, age 56 of Dublin passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at his home. Born December 19, 1967 in Pulaski he was the son of the late Curtis Lee Slusher and Lucille Richardson Slusher. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, John & Sadie Slusher and Ellis & Verna Richardson.
Buck is survived by his
Best Friend – Chloe “Fur Baby”
Brother – John & Mary Slusher – Riner
Sisters – Michelle & Phillip Long – Dublin, Staci & David Cummins – Dublin
Nieces – Nikki Gravley, Shianne Davis, Justice Rae Slusher
Nephews – Cody Burnett, Chase Cummins
Great Nieces – Selena Gravley, Luna Giles
Great Nephew – Cam Gravley
Aunt/Uncle – Terrie/John Sink
Memorial services will be Monday, April 29, 2024, 6:00 p.m. at Bower Funeral Home , Pulaski with Pastor Mark King officiating.
Visitation will be Monday one hour prior to the service time.
Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.