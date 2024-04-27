Curtis Brian “Buck” Slusher, age 56 of Dublin passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at his home. Born December 19, 1967 in Pulaski he was the son of the late Curtis Lee Slusher and Lucille Richardson Slusher. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, John & Sadie Slusher and Ellis & Verna Richardson.

Buck is survived by his

Best Friend – Chloe “Fur Baby”

Brother – John & Mary Slusher – Riner

Sisters – Michelle & Phillip Long – Dublin, Staci & David Cummins – Dublin

Nieces – Nikki Gravley, Shianne Davis, Justice Rae Slusher

Nephews – Cody Burnett, Chase Cummins

Great Nieces – Selena Gravley, Luna Giles

Great Nephew – Cam Gravley

Aunt/Uncle – Terrie/John Sink

Memorial services will be Monday, April 29, 2024, 6:00 p.m. at Bower Funeral Home , Pulaski with Pastor Mark King officiating.

Visitation will be Monday one hour prior to the service time.

To sign Buck’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

