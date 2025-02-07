Dana Ann Cregger Turpin, 50, A loving, caring, strong Christian woman passed away Tuesday night in the care of Highland Ridge Rehabilitation in Dublin with family and her closest friends at her side. Dana was born on October 22, 1974, to Russell Henry and Dorothy Sevella Cregger and was a lifelong member of the Shiloh Christian Church.

Dana loved nothing more than the Lord. Giving her life to the Lord at a young age helped in raising her daughter as well as being a loyal friend to everyone she met. She will be remembered as a lover of pets (including her Golden Retriever, Daisy and Munchkin) and children. She also had a passion for cooking, especially when it came to preparing desserts specializing in cheesecakes. Dana also prepared one nice dish of lasagna.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Melissa Jean Turpin, granddaughter, Lona Raney Gravley. Her parents, Russell and Dorothy Cregger and a brother, Denver Cregger along with his son Dylan. A host of extended family also survive Dana along with her friends at the Shiloh Christian Church.

All events involving her “homegoing” will occur on Sunday, February 9, 2025, in the chapel of Norris Funeral Services, Pulaski Chapel. A visitation beginning at two o’clock in the afternoon followed by a Funeral Service beginning at Three with Pastor Gary Rorrer officiating. Committal services will following the Shiloh Christian Church Cemetery located on Lowmens Ferry Road in Pulaski.

